Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 94,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 183.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 488,252 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 126,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $953.57 million, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.