Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock worth $4,655,898. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 354,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

