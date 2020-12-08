Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) PT Raised to $14.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.79 on Friday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

