Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,180 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Cloudera worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 50.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cloudera by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

