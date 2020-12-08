Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,009,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

