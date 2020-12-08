CIBC Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $84.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target upped by CIBC from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

TD opened at $55.49 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

