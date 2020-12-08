Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chuy’s were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

CHUY opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $505.18 million, a P/E ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

