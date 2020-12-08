Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 182.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $203.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

