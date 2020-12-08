Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 13.85% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF worth $50,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,069,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UIVM opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

