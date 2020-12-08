Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Newell Brands worth $47,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NWL opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

