Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 68,049 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Rayonier worth $47,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rayonier by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 504,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 140,339 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $405,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.