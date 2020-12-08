Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 66,767 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Hill-Rom worth $48,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.