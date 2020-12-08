Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,561 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $50,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

