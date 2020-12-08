Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,568 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of The New York Times worth $48,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The New York Times by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The New York Times in the third quarter worth about $2,888,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

