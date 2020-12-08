Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,386,782 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Zynga worth $49,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $287,113.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $622,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,651 shares of company stock worth $3,940,277. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

