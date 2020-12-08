Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,920 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Everest Re Group worth $52,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $230.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.45.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

