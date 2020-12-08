Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,726 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $47,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 127,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $280.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

