Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 128,520 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Nuance Communications worth $50,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $2,500,561.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,120 shares of company stock worth $14,571,011. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.