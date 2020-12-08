Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 110,571 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,571 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Kimco Realty worth $53,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

