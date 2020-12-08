Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,307 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $50,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after buying an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $117.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

