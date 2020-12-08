Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $53,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

JBHT opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

