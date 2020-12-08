Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $47,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Assurant by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Assurant by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assurant by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

