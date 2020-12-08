Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of DaVita worth $52,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $95,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.