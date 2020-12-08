Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,607 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VMware worth $54,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $295,148.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,179 shares of company stock worth $5,537,036. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

