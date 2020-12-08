Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of CoreLogic worth $50,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CoreLogic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreLogic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

