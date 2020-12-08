Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 44,697 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $49,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 131,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.