Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,588,948 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Annaly Capital Management worth $47,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

