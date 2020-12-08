Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,308 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $53,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

