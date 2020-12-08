Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Crown worth $49,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 49,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 60,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

