Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Avalara worth $52,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -260.53 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at $102,531,080.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,403.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,962 shares of company stock worth $43,816,885. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

