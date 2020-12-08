Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $52,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 465.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

