Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $53,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Entegris by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

