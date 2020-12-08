Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.90 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Waters worth $52,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waters by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Waters by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 345,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT opened at $236.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.09. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

