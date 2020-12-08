Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.99 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 270,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $51,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

