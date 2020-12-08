Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.73 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Chemed worth $51,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $48,286,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $27,830,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 58.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE CHE opened at $473.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

