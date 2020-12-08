Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.01 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,532,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $49,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Comerica Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $642,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of CNP opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

