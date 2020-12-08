Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.04 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Natera worth $48,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,594,000 after buying an additional 74,465 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 159,804 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,220 shares of company stock worth $53,727,635 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

