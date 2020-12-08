Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of IPG Photonics worth $46,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,411.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,975. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.39. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $214.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.