Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Quanta Services worth $51,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $71.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

