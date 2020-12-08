Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,745 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000.

IJH opened at $223.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $224.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

