Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Graco worth $48,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,106,571. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

