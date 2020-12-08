Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $51,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AECOM by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.64. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

