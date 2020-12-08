Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $49,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after buying an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.