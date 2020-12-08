Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Lamar Advertising worth $51,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

