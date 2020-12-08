Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 465,824 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Pinterest worth $53,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.32.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,455,854 shares of company stock worth $205,239,552 over the last quarter.

PINS stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

