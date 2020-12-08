Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 373,999 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 309.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,999 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Peloton Interactive worth $49,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,282,382.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,796 shares of company stock worth $109,584,080 over the last 90 days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

