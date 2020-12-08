Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Tetra Tech worth $54,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 482,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $302,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,494. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

