Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $48,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

