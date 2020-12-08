Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Elanco Animal Health worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after buying an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,126,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 316,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

