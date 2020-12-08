Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $47,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

